Join NGRREC and 1 Mississippi June 24 for Wood River Watershed Day

EAST ALTON The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and 1 Mississippi invite local citizens to participate in Wood River Watershed Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Steve Bryant Community Park in Bethalto. "The Wood River Watershed begins north of Alton between Brighton and Bunker Hill, before emptying into the Mississippi River in East Alton," said NGRREC RiverWatch Coordinator Matt Young.

