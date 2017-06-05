IDOT to close Chain of Rocks road in ...

IDOT to close Chain of Rocks road in Mitchell for railway work

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: RiverBender.com

COLLINSVILLE The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, E. Chain of Rocks Road between Nameoki Road and Douglas Place/Engineers Road in Mitchell, IL, in Madison County will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017 and continuing for two days through Thursday, June 15, 2017. The road closure is necessary to allow the Alton & Southern Railway to rehabilitate their crossing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best band (Sep '14) 21 hr Dude 2
News CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro Jun 6 pat 1
Looking to rent? Jun 5 Newcomer 1
kristin duich (Aug '15) May 28 Bth 3
Krissy Chapman May 11 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May '17 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr '17 Shocked 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC