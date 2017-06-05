IDOT to close Chain of Rocks road in Mitchell for railway work
COLLINSVILLE The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, E. Chain of Rocks Road between Nameoki Road and Douglas Place/Engineers Road in Mitchell, IL, in Madison County will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017 and continuing for two days through Thursday, June 15, 2017. The road closure is necessary to allow the Alton & Southern Railway to rehabilitate their crossing.
