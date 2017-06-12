ICCTA names Jumper 2017 Outstanding F...

ICCTA names Jumper 2017 Outstanding Faculty Member

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

GODFREY For the first time, Lewis and Clark Community College's nominee for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association Outstanding Faculty Member Award has been announced as the overall winner. Coordinator of L&C's Architectural Technology and Drafting and Design programs, Luke Jumper, of Alton, Illinois, was selected from among 29 nominees submitted by community colleges throughout Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best band (Sep '14) Jun 7 Dude 2
News CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro Jun 6 pat 1
Looking to rent? Jun 5 Newcomer 1
kristin duich (Aug '15) May 28 Bth 3
Krissy Chapman May '17 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May '17 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr '17 Shocked 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison County was issued at June 16 at 4:36PM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC