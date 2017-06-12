ICCTA names Jumper 2017 Outstanding Faculty Member
GODFREY For the first time, Lewis and Clark Community College's nominee for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association Outstanding Faculty Member Award has been announced as the overall winner. Coordinator of L&C's Architectural Technology and Drafting and Design programs, Luke Jumper, of Alton, Illinois, was selected from among 29 nominees submitted by community colleges throughout Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best band (Sep '14)
|Jun 7
|Dude
|2
|CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro
|Jun 6
|pat
|1
|Looking to rent?
|Jun 5
|Newcomer
|1
|kristin duich (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Bth
|3
|Krissy Chapman
|May '17
|Waylon
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|May '17
|rose jonas
|206
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr '17
|Shocked
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC