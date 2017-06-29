Gathering to focus on far-reaching budget cuts to seniors, caregivers, advocates
A powerful press/community event is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton, with Alton seniors, caregivers and advocates gathering to unite against Gov. Bruce Rauner's cuts to home care for the elderly. Participants will highlight the far-reaching changes in care delivery for tens of thousands of Illinois seniors who rely on home care services, Cathy Contarino of IMPACT in Alton, said.
