Errands made easy: Local youth turns ...

Errands made easy: Local youth turns school project into thriving young business

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: RiverBender.com

Charles Nasello is only 18 years old and runs a business with two part-time employees he built by himself. Nasello was part of the CEO Program at Alton High School, which is a hands-on program instructing students on building and maintaining businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Armed Forces Museum of Alton Sat Flying Eagles 1
Best band (Sep '14) Jun 7 Dude 2
News CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro Jun 6 pat 1
Looking to rent? Jun 5 Newcomer 1
kristin duich (Aug '15) May 28 Bth 3
Krissy Chapman May '17 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May '17 rose jonas 206
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC