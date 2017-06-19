Elijah P's offers local entertainment

Greg Silsby, fresh off his tour with Son Volt, plays during Night Market, so come on down and hear a legendary local guitarist. Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters are making their first appearance here this weekend, and Jake will be playing twice, both Friday and Sunday! And Matt Taul, who wowed everyone last weekend with Stubblefield, returns Saturday with Matt Taul and Friends, and he always brings it! Elijah P's is an American restaurant and bar located in historic downtown Alton, Illinois.

