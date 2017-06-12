Creating a sense of urgency: Organize...

Creating a sense of urgency: Organizers talk community policing at council meeting

Alton is behind on its original goals for its community policing program by as many as 90 days, but there are still many reasons for optimism, program organizers Steve Finkelstein and former St. Louis Police Chief Daniel Isom said. The pair offered a presentation at last night's Alton City Council meeting regarding the initiative.

