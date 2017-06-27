CJD E-Cycling announces e-waste drive...

CJD E-Cycling announces e-waste drive at East Alton location

Calling all residents and businesses, are you looking to get rid of old electronics? Well, we are here to help! CJD E-Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take old CRT, projection, & console TV's for a fee, & other electronics off your hands. CJD E-Waste Drive Sat, July 1st : 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CJD E-Store 513 E. St. Louis Ave East Alton, IL 62024 Anything metal, such as: PC towers, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications.

