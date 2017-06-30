Celebrate Independence Day with the St. Mary's Fireworks Fest

On July 3, 2017, from 4-11:30 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church will be hosting its annual fireworks fest, complete with beer, food, games, fun, live music and a great view of the Alton fireworks. Music will be provided by the Big Shake Daddies, who play rock, soul, R&B, Motown, blues and more.

