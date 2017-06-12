Beiser raises awareness of elder abuse during June
ALTON During the month of June, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will be raising awareness about the dangers and problem of elder abuse during Elder Abuse Awareness Month. "Elder abuse is one of the most significant problems that is severely underreported across the country," Beiser said.
