Beiser pushes for prosecution of out-...

Beiser pushes for prosecution of out-of-state drug dealers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: RiverBender.com

Continuing efforts to keep dangerous drugs out of our community, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently supported legislation that would allow prosecutors to charge individuals who live out of state for selling controlled substances when it results in a death. "For years, drugs have been coming into our communities from Missouri and without catching someone red-handed, there is little law enforcement can do to stop it," Beiser said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best band (Sep '14) Jun 7 Dude 2
News CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro Jun 6 pat 1
Looking to rent? Jun 5 Newcomer 1
kristin duich (Aug '15) May 28 Bth 3
Krissy Chapman May '17 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May '17 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr '17 Shocked 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC