Beiser pushes for prosecution of out-of-state drug dealers
Continuing efforts to keep dangerous drugs out of our community, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently supported legislation that would allow prosecutors to charge individuals who live out of state for selling controlled substances when it results in a death. "For years, drugs have been coming into our communities from Missouri and without catching someone red-handed, there is little law enforcement can do to stop it," Beiser said.
