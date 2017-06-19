Beiser highlights warning signs durin...

Beiser highlights warning signs during Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON During June and Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is highlighting warning signs for Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. "According to the Alzheimer's Association there are currently over 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease," Beiser said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Armed Forces Museum of Alton Jun 17 Flying Eagles 1
Best band (Sep '14) Jun 7 Dude 2
News CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro Jun 6 pat 1
Looking to rent? Jun 5 Newcomer 1
kristin duich (Aug '15) May 28 Bth 3
Krissy Chapman May '17 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May '17 rose jonas 206
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,499 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC