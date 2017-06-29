Beiser backs compromise to provide pr...

Beiser backs compromise to provide property tax relief

SPRINGFIELD Continuing his efforts to get a budget and provide tax relief, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently voted on a compromise proposal to freeze property taxes. "One of the biggest financial burdens that families across the state face is their sky-rocketing property taxes," Beiser said.

