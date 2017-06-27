Alton YWCA and Alton High School Edible Arrangements introduce theatre camp
This summer, the YWCA of Alton has decided to enlist the help of theater students of the area to expose the younger generations to the art of the theater. In coordination with the Alton High School Edible Arrangements, the YWCA of Alton is proud to present its, "Summer Theatre Camp".
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|motorcycle show and BBQ on the river front ?
|Jun 26
|hardhead
|1
|Armed Forces Museum of Alton
|Jun 17
|Flying Eagles
|1
|Best band (Sep '14)
|Jun 7
|Dude
|2
|CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro
|Jun 6
|pat
|1
|Looking to rent?
|Jun 5
|Newcomer
|1
|kristin duich (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Bth
|3
|Krissy Chapman
|May '17
|Waylon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC