Alton regional CVB presents Endless Summer Photo Contest

Capture the delights of summer through the lens of a camera during the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau's "Endless Summer Photo Contest" which began on the first day of summer, June 21, and will run through Photographers of all skill levels can enter their photos in two categories for a chance to win a matted and framed print of the photo from Picture This And More, 502 A Delmar Avenue, Alton, IL. One winner will be chosen by a panel of judges in each category.

