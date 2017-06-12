Alton Police, ILEAS perform another drug warrant search, charges issued
At 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Annex Street in Alton, another raid was conducted along with others in the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System group. Kevin Postalwait, 55, of the 1600 block of Annex Street for 3 counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis.
