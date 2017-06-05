Alton Police hoping suspect in alleged animal abuse 'turns herself in'
Captain Scott Golike of the Alton Police Department said police are hoping Stephanie Watson of Alton turns herself into authorities after several animal rights advocates and veterinarians have deemed she was at least partially responsible for the dire health conditions of April the pit bull. A story earlier this week on Riverbender.com detailed the horrific account of April, a pit bull who was brought to Hope Animal Rescues in April in dire health.
