Alton Police Department makes arrest in Riverside Saloon shooting

The Alton Police Department made an arrest in a shooting that occurred at 2:01 a.m. on May 13, 2017, inside Riverside Saloon, 2910 E. Broadway in Alton. When Alton Police officers arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old male victim on the floor of the establishment with obvious gunshot wound injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.