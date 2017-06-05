Alton Police Department makes arrest ...

Alton Police Department makes arrest in Riverside Saloon shooting

The Alton Police Department made an arrest in a shooting that occurred at 2:01 a.m. on May 13, 2017, inside Riverside Saloon, 2910 E. Broadway in Alton. When Alton Police officers arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old male victim on the floor of the establishment with obvious gunshot wound injuries.

