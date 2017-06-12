Alton mayor optimistic for future of Alton Square Mall despite recent closures
With the recent closures of longtime tenants of the Alton Square Mall, the Hallmark store and Things Remembered, many Alton residents are worried about the mall's future. Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the closures are not good things, adding several people who have worked at both for many years are now without jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best band (Sep '14)
|Jun 7
|Dude
|2
|CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro
|Jun 6
|pat
|1
|Looking to rent?
|Jun 5
|Newcomer
|1
|kristin duich (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Bth
|3
|Krissy Chapman
|May '17
|Waylon
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|May '17
|rose jonas
|206
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr '17
|Shocked
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC