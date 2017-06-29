Alton fireworks venue change not expected to affect show
This year, Alton's fireworks spectacular will be launched from the Missouri side of the Mississippi River instead of the Illinois shore. Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Central States Fireworks will launch the display from near the Lincoln-Shields Duel area in West Alton.
