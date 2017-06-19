Alton Fire Department extinguishes fi...

Alton Fire Department extinguishes fire in seconds, but deceased woman discovered

17 hrs ago

A 75-year-old woman was found deceased in an Alton home early Thursday morning by Alton Fire Department members after extinguishing a fire in mere seconds. The front of the home didn't display much outer damage.

