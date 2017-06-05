Adam Kane named Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club's Student of the Year
Adam Kane, son of Bob and Elaine Kane of Alton, a 2017 graduate of Alton High School, was selected as Student of the Year for the 2016-17 school year by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club. He was selected from among 18 Students of the Month from Alton, Marquette Catholic and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools who were honored during the past year.
