Adam Kane named Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club's Student of the Year

Adam Kane, son of Bob and Elaine Kane of Alton, a 2017 graduate of Alton High School, was selected as Student of the Year for the 2016-17 school year by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club. He was selected from among 18 Students of the Month from Alton, Marquette Catholic and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools who were honored during the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.