Adam Kane named Alton/Godfrey Rotary ...

Adam Kane named Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club's Student of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: RiverBender.com

Adam Kane, son of Bob and Elaine Kane of Alton, a 2017 graduate of Alton High School, was selected as Student of the Year for the 2016-17 school year by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club. He was selected from among 18 Students of the Month from Alton, Marquette Catholic and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools who were honored during the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro 23 hr pat 1
Looking to rent? Mon Newcomer 1
kristin duich (Aug '15) May 28 Bth 3
Krissy Chapman May 11 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May 8 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr '17 Shocked 1
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr '17 News Reporter 14
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at June 07 at 10:51AM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC