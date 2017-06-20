20th All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show brings large-scale interest to Downtown Alton
The 20th Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show attracted a large amount of classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles and kept State, 3rd and Belle Streets in Alton busy on Sunday. There were pin-up girls present, along with live music, a 50-50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale, along with food.
