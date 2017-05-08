Work on Summit Street begins after 2015-16 rains cause massive erosion problems
After unprecedented rainfall from December 2015 to January 2016, erosion in the Christian Hill area of Alton became even more of an urgent problem. Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said work on Summit Street began the morning of Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
