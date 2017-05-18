Wood River Police, U.S. Marshals, East Alton, Roxana Police arrest several on drug charges
After several months of proactive enforcement by officers of the Wood River Police Department, several arrest warrants have been issued for individuals who have been in the possession of controlled substance and/or methamphetamine, or have delivered controlled substance. Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals, East Alton Police and Roxana Police assisted the Wood River Police in executing several warrants.
