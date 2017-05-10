Wood River Mayor wants to continue municipal music, despite budget vote
Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire has was elected mayor on April 4, 2017, and she has served on the city council for more than 16 years - the Wood River Municipal Band she would like to save, however, has been a part of the city for more than a century. Unfortunately for supporters of the city's municipal band, the newly-elected Wood River City Council voted against including them in this year's budget.
