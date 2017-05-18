Winds roar through homes along Illinois Route 3 in Godfrey, leaves destruction
High winds hit in the 26000 block of Illinois Route 3 about 5:20 a.m. Friday morning and left some serious damage in its path. Heath Fuhler, resident of one of the homes, said he was in bed trying to wake up when he heard what sounded like "a train roar."
