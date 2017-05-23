Veterans, patriotism to be showcased in this year's Alton Memorial Day Parade
Alton has the oldest Memorial Day Parade in the country with this year being the 150th parade in 149 years. Alton Township Supervisor Don Huber works on the parade with the East End Improvement Association.
