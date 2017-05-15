Two Bricks 4 Kidz camps to be held at Alton YWCA
Bricks 4 Kidz of St. Louis Metro East will travel to the Alton YWCA, bringing their exciting STEM based LEGO Summer Camps to the Alton area community. Junior Robotics will be presented June 19-22 and Mining & Crafting July 24-27.
