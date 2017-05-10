Train rolls over and off the tracks on River Road
A train car derailed and flipped over just off the Great River Road in Alton, carrying wheat for Ardent Mills about 7 p.m. Friday. About 8:30 p.m. Friday, the front cars of the train were pushed off the road and cleared the tracks for traffic on Illinois Route 100 both ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krissy Chapman
|Thu
|Waylon
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|May 8
|rose jonas
|206
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|News Reporter
|14
|Nathan Narup
|Apr 23
|Jcp
|1
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Apr 18
|hardhead
|126
|Grant family members
|Apr '17
|Mjean82
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC