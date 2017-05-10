Train rolls over and off the tracks o...

Train rolls over and off the tracks on River Road

A train car derailed and flipped over just off the Great River Road in Alton, carrying wheat for Ardent Mills about 7 p.m. Friday. About 8:30 p.m. Friday, the front cars of the train were pushed off the road and cleared the tracks for traffic on Illinois Route 100 both ways.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 12 at 9:08PM CDT

