There's a hole, there's a hole, there's a hole in the middle of the street
The intersection of Sixth Street and Bowman in East Alton is currently closed to traffic following the ground opening Friday to reveal a hole nearly 10-feet deep. East Alton Street Superintendent Roger Phillips said the street opened due to weeks of rains and an improperly-installed sewer line, which he said was placed "years ago."
