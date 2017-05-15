There's a hole, there's a hole, there...

There's a hole, there's a hole, there's a hole in the middle of the street

The intersection of Sixth Street and Bowman in East Alton is currently closed to traffic following the ground opening Friday to reveal a hole nearly 10-feet deep. East Alton Street Superintendent Roger Phillips said the street opened due to weeks of rains and an improperly-installed sewer line, which he said was placed "years ago."

