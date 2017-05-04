Therapy Dogs comfort Siu SDM and Siue students during finals
Newman, Kylie, Elsa and Wrigley were a comforting site for students at the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine on Thursday, May 4. The four are therapy dogs with CHAMP Assistance Dogs , whose relaxed temperament offered students a bit of lightness amidst the stress of finals. "I've always been a dog lover," said Michael Hawk, a second year dental student, while petting Elsa.
