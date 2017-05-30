The best way to conclude Memorial Day: Sunset Ceremony at Alton National Cemetery
After years of neglect, the Alton National Cemetery has been properly utilized for more than a decade to honor fallen veterans. Vietnam veteran Richard Baird said he had portrayed Elijah P. Lovejoy in the upper portion of the cemetery for years without paying enough mind to the national cemetery in the lower part - a sentiment he has since come to regret after reading national cemeteries in the U.S. are something of national shrines.
