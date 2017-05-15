Stampley relishes her role as a mother, past time with Macy's, Famous-Barr

Charlane Stampley was an employee with the Macy's store in Alton when in started in 1978 when it was Famous-Barr, then continued when it became a Macy's in 2005 until it closed recently. Charlane relishes most in life her husband, Keith, and their seven children, 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

