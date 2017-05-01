Six young authors to represent Alton ...

Six young authors to represent Alton at state level

Six students from the Alton School District were invited to bring their works of fiction to the 43rd Annual Illinois Young Authors Conference on May 20 at Illinois State University in Bloomington. The following students qualified for the state level after they joined 21 of their peers at the Madison County Young Authors Conference, which selected as many as 27 books from nearly 300 penned by young authors within the district.

