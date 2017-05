River levels drop slightly over past 24 hours, video/photo view of Downtown Alton from above

The latest observed value in Alton by the National Geological Services was 33.48 feet at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7. Major flood stage at the Alton Mel Price Lock And Dam is 34.0 feet. Grafton levels stood at 28.78 feet at 7:30 a.m., slightly below major flood stage of 29.0 feet.

