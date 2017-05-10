OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center hosts EMS Family Fair
OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center is marking National EMS Week by hosting its second annual EMS Family Fair on Saturday, May 13. It will be held in the front parking lot of OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, located at 1 Saint Anthony's Way, Alton. The event runs from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm and is free and open to the public.
