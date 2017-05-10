OSF Saint Anthony's announces May date for Caring Circle Cancer...

OSF Saint Anthony's announces May dat...

13 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to Noon, at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare's Medical Office Building, 815 E. 5th St., First Floor Auditorium A, Alton. This month's theme is Color Your Personality, and will be facilitated by Heather Jones, R.M.A., and Karen Boyd, R.N. Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

