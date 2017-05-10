Opening day for Alton Farmers' & Artisans' set for May 13
ALTON The 2017 season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market will begin earlier than usual on May 13th in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street through October 14th. The Market will operate every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until Noon and on Wednesday evenings from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. The additional Night Market which began last year will be held on Thursday nights from 6:00-9:00 p.m starting June 1st through the end of September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krissy Chapman
|Thu
|Waylon
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|May 8
|rose jonas
|206
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|News Reporter
|14
|Nathan Narup
|Apr 23
|Jcp
|1
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Apr 18
|hardhead
|126
|Grant family members
|Apr '17
|Mjean82
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC