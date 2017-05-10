Opening day for Alton Farmers' & Artisans' set for May 13

ALTON The 2017 season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market will begin earlier than usual on May 13th in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street through October 14th. The Market will operate every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until Noon and on Wednesday evenings from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. The additional Night Market which began last year will be held on Thursday nights from 6:00-9:00 p.m starting June 1st through the end of September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.