National Day of Prayer inspires hope across the Riverbend

As the rain poured down outside, local leaders and members of the community took sanctuary in the gymnasium at the YWCA in Downtown Alton to pray. Hosted by Rotary of the Riverbend, the event ran concurrently with thousands of other National Day of Prayer observances throughout the nation, with the goal of bringing all faiths together to pray for a number of topics.

