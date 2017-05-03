More rain in the forecast adds to woe...

More rain in the forecast adds to woes in flooded Midwest

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain Wednesday, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels. More rain in the forecast adds to woes in flooded Midwest Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain Wednesday, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Apr 28 ALiciab80 205
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 25 News Reporter 14
Nathan Narup Apr 23 Jcp 1
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Apr 18 hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr 4 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar '17 TroySenior 2
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 04 at 9:18AM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC