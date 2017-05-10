Milton Schoolhouse Gardens to host grand opening Wednesday
This week, the Milton Schoolhouse Gardens is having its official grand opening Wednesday with a demonstration by Brad Baker, an Alton native and Boston landscaping professional. Brad will be hosting a demonstration workshop on the Hugelculture technique at the Milton Schoolhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come out to see the new and thriving food space in the community, meet new people and join in some community garden fun.
