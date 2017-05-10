Milton Schoolhouse Gardens to host gr...

Milton Schoolhouse Gardens to host grand opening Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: RiverBender.com

This week, the Milton Schoolhouse Gardens is having its official grand opening Wednesday with a demonstration by Brad Baker, an Alton native and Boston landscaping professional. Brad will be hosting a demonstration workshop on the Hugelculture technique at the Milton Schoolhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come out to see the new and thriving food space in the community, meet new people and join in some community garden fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krissy Chapman 3 hr Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May 8 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 25 News Reporter 14
Nathan Narup Apr 23 Jcp 1
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Apr 18 hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr '17 Mjean82 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 10 at 9:52PM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC