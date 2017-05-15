Midwest Members Credit Union hits a home run for the Tri-City Baseball League
Midwest Members Credit Union presented a large novelty check for $10,000 to the Tri-City Baseball League of Wood River, Roxana, East Alton and Bethalto Tuesday morning . The money was a continuation of the credit union's dedication to contributing to its community - especially the municipal baseball league, which asked for the credit union's help in 2016 and received $15,000.
