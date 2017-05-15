Midwest Members Credit Union hits a h...

Midwest Members Credit Union hits a home run for the Tri-City Baseball League

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Midwest Members Credit Union presented a large novelty check for $10,000 to the Tri-City Baseball League of Wood River, Roxana, East Alton and Bethalto Tuesday morning . The money was a continuation of the credit union's dedication to contributing to its community - especially the municipal baseball league, which asked for the credit union's help in 2016 and received $15,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krissy Chapman May 11 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May 8 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 25 News Reporter 14
Nathan Narup Apr 23 Jcp 1
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Apr 18 hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr '17 Mjean82 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC