Mid America Audiology hosts informative Lunch & Learn
Mid America Audiology is hosting an informative Lunch & Learn to be held at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday at 4204 Main Street Brewing located by Alton Square Mall at 1417 Washington Ave., Suite 2, Alton. The event is sponsored by Phonak.
