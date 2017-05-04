Michigan 'non-compliant' sex offender charged after being at South Roxana Elementary School

A man found to be a non-compliant sex offender in the State of Michigan was charged with unlawful presence in a school zone by a child sex offender on May 3 after the South Roxana Police Department acted on an anonymous tip. Marvin Germain, whose last know address was at 225 South Pence in East Alton at his girlfriend's residence, is considered a "non-compliant sex offender" according to the Michigan State Police Sex Offender Registry.

