Man involved in fatal motorcycle crash is identified

14 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

The man operating a motorcycle in the fatal crash at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017, on McAdams Parkway approximately 1.5 miles southeast of Clifton Terrace Road in Godfrey has been identified as Michael J. Fraise, 28, of Alton. Officers from the Alton Police Department and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrived and located a deceased male who had been operating a motorcycle northbound on McAdams Parkway prior to the crash.

