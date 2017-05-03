Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Pr...

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler visits Alton

13 hrs ago

Prenzler met with Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold at Broadway and State Street to discuss the new floodwall as well as check out the operations of the sandbagging machine, which Madison County Emergency Management provided. "It's impressive the work that goes into this and all emergency personnel who are coming together when it comes to keeping residents and property safe from the floodwaters," Prenzler said.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Madison County was issued at May 04 at 4:24AM CDT

