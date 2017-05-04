Local students earn national homeschool award
Five students from Classical Conversations homeschool community recently capped months of study by correctly reciting over 400 facts from a multitude of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program at two end of year culmination programs and awards presentations. The end of year celebrations included student presentations on various topics including science and history, the display of fine art projects, as well as group class performances of all the children in attendance at both Copper Creek Christian Church in Maryville and Community Christian Church in Alton.
