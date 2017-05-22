Lighthouse Sounds celebrates one year of business in Alton
Founded by a group of millennial musicians, the studio had high hopes of providing professional sound recording services to the many and varied talents throughout the Alton area. Early in their journey, they were able to record full-length albums and EPs for hip-hop, jazz, country and rock artists from across the region.
