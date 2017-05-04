Increasingly flood-savvy Metro East r...

Increasingly flood-savvy Metro East residents weathers rains

Alton and other riverfront towns in the immediate area were hard April 30- May 3 by steady rains that flooded streets, creeks and neighborhoods. Having fought record flooding along the Mississippi River and its tributaries just over a year ago, Metro East emergency responders were ready last week as near record rainfall again swelled area waterways.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 08 at 11:16AM CDT

Alton, IL

